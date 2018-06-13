Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Natural Causes
In a court, a murder case was brought to a judge:

Judge: Did you kill this man?

Akpos: No, a bullet killed him. Bullets are made of lead, which comes from the ground. The ground is part of nature. He died of natural causes.

Judge: Case closed.
