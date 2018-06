Men of the Nigerian Police Force arrest Akpos and they were checking his phone.At that moment of checking his phone, a text message comes in.It says, “Please, if you are coming, buy one Ak-47 with 6 bullets so we can be prepared for tonight’s operation.”How would Akpos explain to the police that his friend meant Vodka (Ak-47) and Energy drink (Bullet)? To make matter worse, his friend’s name is Robert but he saved it as “ROB-1″ on his phone!What should Akpos do?