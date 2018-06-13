Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Bad Business

Short Joke: Bad Business
Aug 22, 2015, 05:52 AM
A conversation between two sellers…

Uche: Akpos, how’s business?

Akpos: Business is really bad! Yesterday I sold only one dress.

Uche: That’s really bad. How about today?

Akpos: Worst! The person who bought the dress yesterday returned it today.
