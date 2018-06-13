Jun 13, 2018, 11:17 PM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Short Joke: Bad Business
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Short Joke: Bad Business (Read 587 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
N
View Inventory
Send Money To yetadem
N
Short Joke: Bad Business
«
on:
Aug 22, 2015, 05:52 AM »
A conversation between two sellers…
Uche: Akpos, how’s business?
Akpos: Business is really bad! Yesterday I sold only one dress.
Uche: That’s really bad. How about today?
Akpos: Worst! The person who bought the dress yesterday returned it today.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Short Joke: Bad Business
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2