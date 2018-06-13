Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: 90-year-old's secret
« on: Aug 22, 2015, 06:09 AM »
Someone asked an old man, “Even after 90 years, you still call your wife ‘Darling’, ‘Honey’, ‘Love’. What’s the secret?”

OLD MAN: I forgot her name 10 years ago and I’m scared 2 ask her.
