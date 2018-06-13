Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke: New Bride  (Read 372 times)

yetadem

Hilarious Joke: New Bride
« on: Aug 22, 2015, 06:19 AM »
Akpos, a young banker, was summoned to the village by his parents for a very important meeting. When everybody had settled down, his father said:

Akpos, your mum and I have found two potential brides for you in this village. Chichi makes the best palm nut soup from what I hear.

Ada doesn't cook well but she is romantic and has plenty buttocks. Which one of them should we marry for you?”

Akpos stood there for a long time and replied: “Paapa, can you ask Chichi to teach Ada how to cook palm nut soup?”
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 