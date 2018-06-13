Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke: Easter plan  (Read 474 times)

yetadem

One liner Joke: Easter plan
« on: Aug 22, 2015, 06:45 AM »
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and his wife:

Wife: What are your plans for Easter?

Akpos: Same as Jesus. I will disappear on Friday but reappear on Sunday!!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 