Akpos, a shell oil company worker came home from two years offshore only to find his wife with a newborn baby.Angry, he was determined to track down the father to take revenge.“Who did this? Was it my friend Kwame?” He asked.“No!” His weeping wife replied.He asked, “Was it my friend Thambo?”“No!” She said upset.“Well, which one of my friends did this?” He asked.She asked, “Don’t you think I have my own friends?”