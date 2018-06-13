Half way through the semester, he squanders his money foolishly. He calls his father at home. “Dad,” he says, “You won’t believe what modern education is developing into! They actually have a program here in school that will teach our dog, monkey-boy, how to talk!”“That’s amazing,” his Dad says. “How do I get Monkey-boy into the program?”Akpos smiling said, “Just send him down here with N10, 000. “I’ll get him into the course dad.”So, his father sends the dog and N10, 000. About two weeks to the end the semester, the money again runs out. Akpos calls home again.“So how’s Monkey-boy doing son?” his father asks.“Awesome, Dad, he’s talking up a storm,” he says, “but you just won’t believe this, they’ve had such good results they have started to teach the animals how to read!”“Read!?” says his father, “No kidding! I’ll love for monkey-boy to read!”Akpos smiling said, “That will be no problem dad. Just send N20, 000, I’ll get him into the class.”The money promptly arrives. But Akpos then had a problem. At the end of the year, his father will find out the dog can neither talk nor read.So he killed the dog. When he arrives home at the end of the year, his father is all excited.“Where’s monkey-boy? I just can’t wait to see him read something and talk!”“Dad,” Akpos says, “I have bad news. Yesterday morning, just before we wanted to drive home, monkey-boy was in the living room, kicked back in the recliner, reading a Newspaper, like he usually does. Then he turned to me and asked, “So, is your daddy still sleeping around with that woman who lives in town?”The father exclaimed, “I hope you killed that son of a b***h before he talks to your Mother!”