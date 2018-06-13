Pages: [1]   Go Down

School Joke: Maths Challenge
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and his teacher in class:

Teacher: Answer this math problem; if your father earns N100, 000 a week and gives half to your mother. What will he have?

AKPOS: A heart attack!
