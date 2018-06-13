One morning, Akpos went to the bus garage, started his bus and drove off into the road. No problems for the first few stops, a few people got on, a few got off and things went generally well.At the next stop, however, a huge man got in. Six feet tall, built like a wrestler, arms hanging down to the ground.He looked at Akpos’ conductor and said, “I do not pay!” and sat down at the back.The conductor did not argue with him, but he wasn't happy about it.The next day, the same thing happened. The man got on again, refused to pay and sat down. And the next day, and the next. Akpos felt this and started worrying over the way this man was taking advantage of his small conductor.Finally, Akpos could stand it no longer. He signed up for bodybuilding courses, karate, kung fu and all the lessons to get strong. By the end of the year, he had become very strong and felt very powerful.So, the next Monday, when the man once again got on the bus and said, “I do not pay!”Akpos stood up, came out of his driving seat, approached the man and screamed, “And why wouldn’t you pay?!”With a surprised look on his face, the man replied, “I’m a police officer.”