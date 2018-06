The following conversation ensued between Akpos and his girlfriend:Akpos: Baby, even though I don’t have a well-furnished duplex in Victoria Island like John, 2015 Range Rover Sport like John, and even if I'm not working in Chevron Oil Company like John, I love you with all my heart! That’s the best thing I can give you.Girlfriend: (sobs, moves close to Akpos and whispers in his ear) if you truly love me, introduce me to John