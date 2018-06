A pastor was preaching about death to his congregation. He said, “One day, every member of this church is going to die!” Akpos, who sat in the front row laughed at the excessively at the pastor.The pastor repeated it. “I said, one day, every member of this church is going to die!” Again the boy laughed out loud.The irritated pastor asked Akpos, “Son, what’s so funny about that?” The boy said, “I’m not a member of this church!”