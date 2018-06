A Whatsapp conversation between Akpos and his girlfriend:SONIA: Baby, How are you doing?AKPOS: I’m fine sweetie and you?SONIA: I’m fine, but I need something from you baby.AKPOS: What do you need sweetie?SONIA: Can you please SEND me 15k? I need to buy some accessories.AKPOS: Sure! No problem sweetie, k,k,k,k,k,k,k,k,k,k,k,k,k,k,k.SONIA: Huh! What’s this?AKPOS: That’s the 15k you said I should send to you.SONIA: YOU ARE MAD!!!