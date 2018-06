After Akpos submitted his story to the teacher, the following conversation ensued:Teacher: What did you write in your story?Akpos: At the beginning, I wrote a man was riding a horse and at the end I wrote he reached his destination.Teacher: You idiot, what did you write in the middle?Akpos: The horse was running, ‘tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik tigdik’…