School Joke: Akpos in an exam hall
In the final WASSCE examination, the teacher caught Akpos looking into Kwame’s work.

The following conversation ensued:

Teacher: Why are you looking at Kwame’s exam paper?

Akpos: Just looking if he got the answer right.
