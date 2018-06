The following conversation ensued between Akpos and his girlfriend:Girlfriend: Hey sweetie.Akpos: Hey babe.Girlfriend: Honey, send me some airtime, it’s raining here… I can’t go out into the rain to get it.Akpos: *606#, *665#, *458#, *327#Girlfriend: What’s this for?Akpos: Codes for borrowing airtime from different networks. Use any of them.Girlfriend: (angry) Go to hell!