Akpos recently shared the following views at a public forum:When Nigerian politicians loot public funds/money from Nigeria, they keep it in Switzerland.When sick, they go to Germany or India.When investing, they go to America.When buying Mansions, they visit London.When shopping they go to Dubai.When on holidays, they visit Paris or Bahamas.When educating their children, they select Europe.When praying, they go to Saudi Arabia or Jerusalem.BUT, when they DIE, they all want to be BURIED in Nigeria! Please, ask them for me, is NiGERIA A CEMETERY?