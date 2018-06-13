Only a courageous woman can fry a bunch of plantain without tasting any
Albert Macauley (1872)
He who says nothing lasts forever has never tried Hausa perfume
Nelson Mandela (1973)
He who completely unwraps banana and Ga kenkey before eating cannot keep a secret
Abraham Lincoln (1864)
Any man that uses his teeth to cut meat from pepper soup, with his eyes wide open, is not afraid of
anything
Williams Shakespeare (1900)
Anyone who graduates without experiencing a strike, has never been to Nigeria
Lord Lugard (1904)
He who refuses to regard bread and akara as a type of sandwich is a racist Martin Luther King Jnr (1788)
Any man who drinks Alomo bitters without squeezing his face, is capable of murder
Michael Faraday (1899)