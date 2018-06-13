Only a courageous woman can fry a bunch of plantain without tasting anyAlbert Macauley (1872)He who says nothing lasts forever has never tried Hausa perfumeNelson Mandela (1973)He who completely unwraps banana and Ga kenkey before eating cannot keep a secretAbraham Lincoln (1864)Any man that uses his teeth to cut meat from pepper soup, with his eyes wide open, is not afraid ofanythingWilliams Shakespeare (1900)Anyone who graduates without experiencing a strike, has never been to NigeriaLord Lugard (1904)He who refuses to regard bread and akara as a type of sandwich is a racist Martin Luther King Jnr (1788)Any man who drinks Alomo bitters without squeezing his face, is capable of murderMichael Faraday (1899)