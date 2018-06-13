Akpos rings technical support: Hello, my internet is not working properly
Officer: Ok, double click on “My computer”
Akpos: I can’t see your computer
Officer: No no, click on “My computer” on your computer
Akpos: How can I click on your computer from my computer?
Officer: listen, There is an icon labelled “My computer” on your computer Ok, double click on it.
Akpos: What the hell, what is your computer doing on my computer..?
Officer: Double click on your computer.
Akpos: On which icon do I have to click?
Officer: “My computer”
Akpos: Ooh God, what type of problem is this? Tell me where your office is. I’ll come there & click on your “computer.”
One word for Akpos…