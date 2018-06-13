Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Best Joke of day: Computer  (Read 922 times)

yetadem

Best Joke of day: Computer
« on: Aug 28, 2015, 10:55 PM »
Akpos rings technical support: Hello, my internet is not working properly

Officer: Ok, double click on “My computer”

Akpos: I can’t see your computer

Officer: No no, click on “My computer” on your computer

Akpos: How can I click on your computer from my computer?

Officer: listen, There is an icon labelled “My computer” on your computer Ok, double click on it.

Akpos: What the hell, what is your computer doing on my computer..?

Officer: Double click on your computer.

Akpos: On which icon do I have to click?

Officer: “My computer”

Akpos: Ooh God, what type of problem is this? Tell me where your office is. I’ll come there & click on your “computer.”

One word for Akpos…
