The following conversation ensued between Akpos and his wife of two-years.Akpos: Sweetie, how many men have you slept with after we got married?Wife: (quiet)Akpos: (10 minutes later) Sweetie, I asked you a question!Wife: Quiet, please.Akpos: (15 minutes later) Are you afraid to tell me the truth?Wife: Will you just keep quiet and let me finish counting?