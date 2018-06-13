On their wedding night, Akpos’ young bride approached him and asked for $20.00 for their first lovemaking encounter.In his highly aroused state, Akpos readily agreed.This scenario was repeated each time they made love, for more than 30 years, with Akpos thinking that it was a cute way for her to afford new clothes and other incidentals that she needed.Arriving home around noon one day, the wife was surprised to find her husband, Akpos, in a very drunken state.During the next few minutes, Akpos explained that his employer was going through a process of corporate down-sizing, and he had been sacked.It was unlikely that, at the age of 59, he’d be able to find another job.Calmly, his wife handed him a bank book which showed more than thirty years of steady deposits and interest totalling nearly$1 million.Then she showed him certificates of deposits issued by the bank which were worth over $2 million.She explained that she had ‘charged’ him for intercourse, and these were the results of her savings and investments.Akpos was so shocked that he could barely speak. Finally he found his voice and blurted out, ‘If I’d had any idea what you were doing, I would have had intercourse only with you.’That’s when she shot him.You know, men just don’t know when to keep their mouths shut!