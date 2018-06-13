Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke: Valentine's Day Conversion
Akpos was at home on the eve of Valentine’s Day when his girlfriend, Ekaite, came. The following conversation ensued:

Ekaite: [Smiles and holds Akpos’ head affectionately] Darling, are you getting me that Iphone 6 I requested for Valentine?

Akpos: No.

Ekaite: But you promised?

Akpos: My religion does not permit me to celebrate Valentine.

Ekaite: Who told you? Even Pastor preached about Valentine in Church last week.

Akpos: I’m now a Muslim

Ekaite? What! Since when?

Akpos: Yesterday. And if you don’t mind, I want to go and say my final prayer for the day.

Ekaite [Gets up angrily and heads for the door] You are not serious! It’s over between us.

Akpos: [Excited] No problem!
