Funny Joke: Argument  (Read 623 times)

yetadem

Funny Joke: Argument
Wikipedia : I know everything.

Google : I have everything.

Facebook : I know everybody.

Internet : Without me, you are all nothing.

NEPA: Keep talking …we shall see.
