One day, thieves came to Akpos’ house.His father quickly noticed them and asked Akpos to bring his gun.After Akpos brought him his gun, he told him to hide in the room. As the thieves entered, his father brandished his gun at them and they began to tremble.Suddenly, Akpos came out of the room. His father, surprised, commanded, “Go inside!”Akpos shouted back, “Dad, you forgot to put water into the gun.”Akpos’ father is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.