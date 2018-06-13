Akpos was sitting in church and it was time for offering, so the collection bowl was passed around. He quickly pulled N10 from his pocket and dropped it in.Just then, the person behind him tapped me on the shoulder and handed him a N1000 note. Akpos smiled, placed the N1000 note in the bowl and passed it on, admiring the man for being so generous.He felt another tap from behind and heard the man whisper ”son” the man said, ”That N1000 fell from your pocket.”Akpos, who had only N1010 on him when he was coming to church, collapsed.