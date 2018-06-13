Pages: [1]   Go Down

One liner Joke: Horrible Voice
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and his wife, Ekaite, one afternoon:

Ekaite: Why do you go out to the balcony each time I start singing?

Akpos: Because I don’t want people to think I’m beating you.
