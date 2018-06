Nigeria President, Goodluck Jonathan, was campaigning for the February 2015 Election in one State.As soon as he mounted the podium to speak, people started chanting ‘you have failed!’ ‘You have failed!’.Disturbed, Goodluck Jonathan stopped speaking and said:‘Everywhere I go, people say I have failed. Everywhere I go, people say I’ve failed. Now, if you are in school and you fail your exams, what do you do? You repeat. Nigerians, repeat me. Give me another four years.”