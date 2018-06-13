Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: California  (Read 578 times)

yetadem

Funny Joke: California
« on: Sep 04, 2015, 08:44 AM »
Ochuko: Hi, dear you look very pretty. I’m in Accra. Where do you stay?

Girl: I’m in Kumasi

Ochuko: I like you.

Girl: Oboy it won’t work. I’m in Kumasi and you are in Accra. Very far. I can’t be in a relationship of such a distance .

*Ocuko tells Akpos his sad news and he decides to chat the girl too.

Akpos: Hi pretty, you are such a beautiful girl, I will like to know you more.

Girl: Thanks for the compliment. I’m Serwa Yeboah. 23 living in Kumasi. Tell me about yourself.

Akpos : ooops

Girl: Why, whats wrong?

Akpos : You are very far and too young. I’m Tom and I live in California. I’m 38

Girl: [Thinking Akpos was referring to California in the USA) Oooh babey, it’s not far, what matters most is love. Love knows no boundaries. Besides age is just a number.

Akpos: Oh yes California near Accra is not far though

Girl: You are very, very stupid; a great fool.
