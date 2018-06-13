Ochuko: Hi, dear you look very pretty. I’m in Accra. Where do you stay?
Girl: I’m in Kumasi
Ochuko: I like you.
Girl: Oboy it won’t work. I’m in Kumasi and you are in Accra. Very far. I can’t be in a relationship of such a distance .
*Ocuko tells Akpos his sad news and he decides to chat the girl too.
Akpos: Hi pretty, you are such a beautiful girl, I will like to know you more.
Girl: Thanks for the compliment. I’m Serwa Yeboah. 23 living in Kumasi. Tell me about yourself.
Akpos : ooops
Girl: Why, whats wrong?
Akpos : You are very far and too young. I’m Tom and I live in California. I’m 38
Girl: [Thinking Akpos was referring to California in the USA) Oooh babey, it’s not far, what matters most is love. Love knows no boundaries. Besides age is just a number.
Akpos: Oh yes California near Accra is not far though
Girl: You are very, very stupid; a great fool.