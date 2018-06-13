Ochuko: Hi, dear you look very pretty. I’m in Accra. Where do you stay?Girl: I’m in KumasiOchuko: I like you.Girl: Oboy it won’t work. I’m in Kumasi and you are in Accra. Very far. I can’t be in a relationship of such a distance .*Ocuko tells Akpos his sad news and he decides to chat the girl too.Akpos: Hi pretty, you are such a beautiful girl, I will like to know you more.Girl: Thanks for the compliment. I’m Serwa Yeboah. 23 living in Kumasi. Tell me about yourself.Akpos : ooopsGirl: Why, whats wrong?Akpos : You are very far and too young. I’m Tom and I live in California. I’m 38Girl: [Thinking Akpos was referring to California in the USA) Oooh babey, it’s not far, what matters most is love. Love knows no boundaries. Besides age is just a number.Akpos: Oh yes California near Accra is not far thoughGirl: You are very, very stupid; a great fool.