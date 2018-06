The following conversation ensued between Akpos and his girlfriend, Ada:Ada: When am I getting my Christmas gift?Akpos: What do you want?Ada: It might be expensive, so just give me anything from you heart.Akpos: Just mentionAda: TabletAkpos: Which one… Vitamin C Or Paracetamol?Ada: Samsung Galaxy Tab 2015Akpos: Samsung Galaxy-what? It is Jesus’ birthday, not yours.