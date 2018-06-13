Jun 13, 2018, 11:14 PM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Best Joke of the day: Money or Life
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Best Joke of the day: Money or Life (Read 638 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
N
View Inventory
Send Money To yetadem
N
Best Joke of the day: Money or Life
«
on:
Sep 06, 2015, 02:31 PM »
Akpos, a rich businessman, was coming from the bank when three armed robbers stopped him.
The shortest amongst them shouted at him, “Your money or your life?!”
Akpos was silent for a while. The robber repeated, “Are you deaf?! Your money or your life?!”
Akpos replied, “Wait, give me some time to think about it.”
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Best Joke of the day: Money or Life
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2