Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Best Joke of the day: Money or Life  (Read 638 times)

yetadem

Best Joke of the day: Money or Life
« on: Sep 06, 2015, 02:31 PM »
Akpos, a rich businessman, was coming from the bank when three armed robbers stopped him.

The shortest amongst them shouted at him, “Your money or your life?!”

Akpos was silent for a while. The robber repeated, “Are you deaf?! Your money or your life?!”

Akpos replied, “Wait, give me some time to think about it.”
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 