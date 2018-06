The whitest man on earth still has a black shadow.No mechanic can repair breaking news.No matter how tall you are, you can never see tomorrow.Even if you have millions of cars, you still have to walk to your bedroom.Being the best swimmer doesn’t make you a fish.The strongest man on earth can never carry a mountain.The smartest Assassin on earth can never kill Water.No matter how smart a police is, he can never catch the air.No matter how sad you are, you will still laugh to Akpos Jokes.