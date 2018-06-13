Jun 13, 2018, 11:13 PM
Hilarious Joke: The Truth
Hilarious Joke: The Truth
Akpos talking to his wife, Cynthia:
CYNTHIA: I’m I beautiful?
AKPOS: Yes!
CYNTHIA: I’m I smart?
AKPOS: Yes!
CYNTHIA: I’m I one in a million?
AKPOS: Yes!
CYNTHIA: Why are you just saying yes to all my questions?
AKPOS: Because the truth is bitter.
