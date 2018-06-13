Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke: The Truth
Akpos talking to his wife, Cynthia:

CYNTHIA: I’m I beautiful?

AKPOS: Yes!

CYNTHIA: I’m I smart?

AKPOS: Yes!

CYNTHIA: I’m I one in a million?

AKPOS: Yes!

CYNTHIA: Why are you just saying yes to all my questions?

AKPOS: Because the truth is bitter.
