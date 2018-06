The following conversation ensued between Akpos and Cynthia:Cynthia: I hate my bank!Akpos: Why?Cynthia: They’ve been frustrating all day. I was in the bank all day trying to withdraw, but they did not give me any money!Akpos: It’s like my uncle always said, never trust banks because they get robbed.Cynthia: Is your Uncle a banker?Akpos: No. He is a BANK ROBBER!