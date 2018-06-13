Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funniest Joke: Internet Addiction
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and his friend, Ochuko:

Akpos: I Have Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Yahoo, Tumblr, Msn, Skype and G-Talk.

Ochuko: Dude, do you have a life?

Akpos: OMG! No! Send me the link.
