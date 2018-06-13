Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke: Akpos Wise Sayings  (Read 839 times)

yetadem

One liner Joke: Akpos Wise Sayings
« on: Sep 10, 2015, 07:32 AM »
You have four boyfriends and you say I am in a relationship! No you are in a circle my sister.

You are dating a 60 year old man and you call him babe! No, this one be your ancestor.
