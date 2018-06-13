I was going to London for the very first time in my life. I went to the airport and sat down waiting for my flight.
I looked over in the corner and saw one of those weight machines that tell your weight and fortune. So, I thought to myself, “I’ll give it a try just to see what it tells me.”
I went over to the machine and put One Naira coin in and out came a card that said, “You are a Comedian and weigh 128 lb, and you are going to London, England.”
I sat back down and thought about it. I told myself it probably tells everyone the same thing, but decided to try it again.
I went back to the machine and put One Naira coin. Out came a card that read, “You are a Comedian, weigh 128 lb, you are going to London, England and you are going to play a guitar.”
I said to myself, “I know that’s wrong, I have never played a musical instrument in my life.” I sat back down.
From nowhere a guitar boy came over and set his guitar down next to me. I picked it up and just started playing beautiful music.
Startled, I looked back at the machine and said, “This is incredible. I have got to try it again.”
Back to the machine, I put One Naira coin in and another card came out.
It said, “You are a Comedian, you weigh 128 lb, you are going to London, England and you are going to trip and fall on the ground.”
Now, I know the machine is wrong. “I’ve never trip and fell on the ground in public any day in my life.” Well, I tripped getting off the scale and fell on the ground.
Stunned, I sat back down and looked at the machine. I said to myself, “This is truly unbelievable! I’ve got to try it again.”
I went back to the machine, put One Naira coin in and collected the card. It said, “You are a Comedian, you weigh 128 lb, you have fooled and played around and missed the plane to London.”
I Fainted!