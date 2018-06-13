I was going to London for the very first time in my life. I went to the airport and sat down waiting for my flight.I looked over in the corner and saw one of those weight machines that tell your weight and fortune. So, I thought to myself, “I’ll give it a try just to see what it tells me.”I went over to the machine and put One Naira coin in and out came a card that said, “You are a Comedian and weigh 128 lb, and you are going to London, England.”I sat back down and thought about it. I told myself it probably tells everyone the same thing, but decided to try it again.I went back to the machine and put One Naira coin. Out came a card that read, “You are a Comedian, weigh 128 lb, you are going to London, England and you are going to play a guitar.”I said to myself, “I know that’s wrong, I have never played a musical instrument in my life.” I sat back down.From nowhere a guitar boy came over and set his guitar down next to me. I picked it up and just started playing beautiful music.Startled, I looked back at the machine and said, “This is incredible. I have got to try it again.”Back to the machine, I put One Naira coin in and another card came out.It said, “You are a Comedian, you weigh 128 lb, you are going to London, England and you are going to trip and fall on the ground.”Now, I know the machine is wrong. “I’ve never trip and fell on the ground in public any day in my life.” Well, I tripped getting off the scale and fell on the ground.Stunned, I sat back down and looked at the machine. I said to myself, “This is truly unbelievable! I’ve got to try it again.”I went back to the machine, put One Naira coin in and collected the card. It said, “You are a Comedian, you weigh 128 lb, you have fooled and played around and missed the plane to London.”I Fainted!