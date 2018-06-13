Our class teacher was teaching about animals that live with man. After talking about “Goat” the next topic was “Dog”.He was now telling us how dogs like to play and jump around just like “Dan” our classmate.The whole class burst in laughter and a lot of noise was made from the jab towards Dan by the teacher.The teacher got angry and told everyone to pick up their paper and pen.He said, “Be creative by forming a sentence and let each of the word in the sentence be a 3 letter word.”And we all did. That is how “Dan” got expelled from school.Dan wrote, “SIR, YOU ARE THE DOG, AND NOT DAN.”