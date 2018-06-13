Girlfriend was discussing with Boyfriend…GIRL: Baby, if I was drowning in the river with my 9 year old sister (only sister) and you stand a chance of saving just one of us, Who will you save?Akpos: You of course dear.GIRL: What! And you’ll just let my only sister die?Akpos: Okay… I’ll save your baby sister.GIRL: So you’ll just let me die, after all these years?Akpos: Calm down baby, but you said if I could save only one person. (he thinks for a while…) Okay, I’ll just dive into the river, drown myself too, and we all die as one.GIRL: So you’ll just let me and my sister die in the river!Akpos: (Now angry) That’s enough! What’s all this? Ain’t you concerned about me too? I just said I’m going to die in that river too?