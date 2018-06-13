Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: One liner Joke: Electric Chair  (Read 949 times)

yetadem

One liner Joke: Electric Chair
« on: Sep 13, 2015, 10:14 PM »
A murderer sitting on an electric chair, was about to be executed.

PASTOR: Do you have any last request?

MURDERER: Can you hold my hand?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 