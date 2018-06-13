Where is the cat in the cat walk?Do models walk like cats?If man evolved from apes why do we still have apes?Why do they call it a TV set when you only get one?If an orange is orange, why isn't a lime called a green or a lemon called a yellow? Why does your nose run, and your feet smell?If horrific means to make horrible, does terrific mean to make terrible?Why is the word abbreviation so long?Why is it that if someone tells you that there are 1 billion stars in the universe you will believe them but if they tell you a wall has wet paint you will have to touch it to be sure?If it's true that we are here to help others, then what exactly are the others here for?No one ever says "It's only a game," when their team is winning.Is there another word for synonym?Why is it that when you’re driving and looking for an address, You turn down the volume of the radio?