Akpos was in a Mathematics class, a class he never liked. The teacher was teaching Algebra that day and the aspect involved was somewhat easy. The teacher decided to evaluate the students' understanding of the topic...TEACHER: Chibuzor, what is 2 x a?CHIBUZOR: 2a sir.TEACHER: Good! Kansiime, what is 9 x t?KANSIIME: 9t sir.TEACHER: Good! Akpos, what is 4 x q?AKPOS: F**k you sir!