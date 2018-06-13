Two women were chatting in the office...WOMAN 1: I had a fine evening, how was yours?WOMAN 2: It was a disaster. My husband came home, ate his dinner in 3 minutes and fell asleep in 2 minutes. How was yours?WOMAN 1: Oh it was amazing! My husband came home and took me out for a romantic dinner. After dinner we walked for an hour. When we came home, he lit the candles around the house. It was like a fairy tale!At the same time, their husbands were talking at work...HUSBAND 1: How was your evening?HUSBAND 2: Great! I came home, dinner was on the table, I ate and fell asleep. What about you?HUSBAND 1: It was horrible! I came home, there's no dinner, they cut the electricity because I forgot to pay the bill; so I took her out for dinner which was so expensive that I didn't have money left for a cab. We walked home which took an hour and when we got home, we remembered there was no electricity so I had to light candles all over the house!