Just the other day, I was making a call for an emergency, so I dialled an emergency number and this was our conversation...ME: Hello!RESPONSE: Yes hello... who I'm I speaking to?ME: Is this the police?!RESPONSE: Yes. Any problem?ME: Yes! I'm calling to report a case of robbery in my neighbourhood. They're five in numbers and all well armed!RESPONSE: If you like this ringtone, press one to copy.ME: Jesus Christ!!!