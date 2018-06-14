Jun 14, 2018, 02:21 AM
Author
Sales Representative Job at Leading Nigerian Newspaper
Sales Representative Job at Leading Nigerian Newspaper
Job Title: Sales Respresentative
Company: Leading Nigerian Newspaper
Job Type: Full Time
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
Requirements: – Individuals who are energetic, resourceful and result oriented to serve as sales persons in strategic locations in Lagos.
