Sales Representative Job at Gilead Pharmaceutical Limited
Job Title: Sales Representative

Company: Gilead Pharmaceutical Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND

Experience: 1 year

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

Job Description: – Generate weekly sales reports. – Following up on clients for payments. – Handling clients professionally while reporting their grievances to the director. – Updating clients about new products in the industry. – Processing of invoices. – Selling company products to new and existing clients. – Handling/Maintaining allocated accounts.

Requirements: – Must be a matured male/female – Diploma in Marketing or related studies. – Previous experience in outdoor medical sales will be an added advantage. – Must be presentable and excellent in negotiations. – Ability to give business presentations. – Warm heart and ability to handle challenges. – At least 1 year sales experience but not a must.

