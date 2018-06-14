Job Title: Sales RepresentativeCompany: Gilead Pharmaceutical LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: ONDExperience: 1 yearLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingJob Description: – Generate weekly sales reports. – Following up on clients for payments. – Handling clients professionally while reporting their grievances to the director. – Updating clients about new products in the industry. – Processing of invoices. – Selling company products to new and existing clients. – Handling/Maintaining allocated accounts.Requirements: – Must be a matured male/female – Diploma in Marketing or related studies. – Previous experience in outdoor medical sales will be an added advantage. – Must be presentable and excellent in negotiations. – Ability to give business presentations. – Warm heart and ability to handle challenges. – At least 1 year sales experience but not a must.