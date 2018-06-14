Job Title: Virtual Sales Account ManagerCompany: CiscoJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 – 5 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingAbout Cisco: – The Internet of Everything is a phenomenon driving new opportunities for Cisco and it’s transforming our customers’ businesses worldwide. We are pioneers and have been since the early days of connectivity. Today, we are building teams that are expanding our technology solutions in the mobile, cloud, security, IT, and big data spaces, including software and consulting services.Role & Responsibilities:● Owns end-customer relationships, carries legal quota and is responsible for the growth of a fixed set of named Accounts.● Develop/Hunt for opportunities through sales & marketing activities to end customers and with partners to drive technology penetration in their account list.● Collaborate with aligned sales roles to close the deals once an opportunity is identified.● Responsible for forecasting accuracy and updating salesforce.com.Minimum Qualifications:● BS/BA or equivalent● 3-5 years of related sales experience, preferably in a contact center or fast moving sales environment. IT experience a plus● French and English speaking● Excellent Communication andpresentation skills.● Effective CRM Utilization● Understands competitive environment and can autonomously position Cisco solutions successfully. Further able to gain advantage on competition by moving beyond product vs. product situations into other areas of decision making process such as original drafting of RFP or compelling financing solutions, etc● Role model ability to articulate the value of a converged data, voice and video network.Desired Skills:● Cisco sales, product & technicalcertifications preferred.● CSE and CCDA or CCNA Certification.