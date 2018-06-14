Job Title: Customer Development RepresentativeCompany: Fan Milk PlcJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingFan Milk Plc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of healthy, nutritious and safe frozen dairy and non-frozen dairy food products with distribution channels across the length and breadth of Nigeria. Fan Milk Nigeria is a well established and fast growing food processing industry offering wide range of products.Purpose: – Create New Exclusive Agents in the Outdoor Channel within the specified period and in the assigned sales territory.Principal Accountabilities: (Impact & Innovation): – Ensure creation of new Exclusive Agents in the assigned sales territory and achieve set target. Monitor and report sales equipment usage compliance with franchise contracts.Critical Qualifications/Skills/Experience (IPE Factor: Knowledge):The ideal candidate: – Must have an outgoing and convincing personality, with a sense of urgency, who can communicate at all levels and persuade key stakeholders into the right course of action. – Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Economics or other related discipline 2.2 and HND Lower credit. – Ability to Drive a Truck – possession of Class E Drivers Licence. – Must not be more than 30 years with minimum of 2 years relevant work experience. – Is driven by his/her desire to perform. – Has broad experience with a structured approach to customer relationship management and business development. – Has excellent entrepreneurial and commercial awareness. – Possesses a high degree of assertiveness across cultural and educational diversity. – Good knowledge of the FMCG market. – Selling and Negotiation Skills.Learning & Career Opportunities: – In this position, the incumbent will have an opportunity to acquire skills and knowledge in the following areas; – Work as a team member in a large Organisation – In-depth business knowledge of the business – Good (internal and external) communication skills – Local Government relationship and other stakeholder – Business development skills.