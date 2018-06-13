Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Toasting Skills
A guy decides to toast a babe after stalking her for several months...

GUY: You are the sunshine of my life. Without you, my life is cloudy. You are like the rain in my heart. Water for barren land...

BABE: Is this a proposal or weather report?
