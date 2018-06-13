Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke: Sam and his teacher  (Read 1688 times)

yetadem

Hilarious Joke: Sam and his teacher
« on: Sep 27, 2015, 12:29 PM »
Teacher: Sam, what is the outside of a tree called?

Sam: I don’t know.

Teacher: Bark, Sam, Bark.

Sam: Bow, wow, wow
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 