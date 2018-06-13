Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Married men  (Read 2398 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: Married men
« on: Sep 27, 2015, 01:14 PM »
Girl: Do you know that married men line longer than single men do?

Boy: Do you know married men have more willing to die.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 